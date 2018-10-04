Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City doesn’t have to produce officer’s statement on shooting

October 4, 2018 3:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge says the city of Huntsville for now does not have to give prosecutors copies of a statement made by a police officer charged with murder in a shooting.

News outlets report that Judge Donna Pate ruled Thursday that Officer William Darby’s statements to a review board are protected unless he decides to testify at his trial.

Prosecutors had sought the statements. Pate ordered the city to give prosecutors other records from the review of the shooting.

The Huntsville police officer is charged with murder in the April death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The review board cleared Darby of wrongdoing. A grand jury later indicted him on a charge of murder.

Police say Parker called police and said he was suicidal. Authorities say Darby shot Parker when he wouldn’t drop his weapon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor