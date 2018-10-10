Listen Live Sports

City proposes aggressive plan to cut carbon emissions

October 10, 2018 8:55 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several city legislators in the nation’s capital have proposed an aggressive plan to cut carbon emissions following a bleak report by the world’s top scientific panel studying global warming.

The Washington Post reports the bill supported by five Washington city council members aims to have the city’s power grid supported by entirely renewable energy sources in 14 years. A U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released this week warned that there’s little time left for governments to prevent catastrophic environmental changes.

The report comes at a time when the federal government is easing policies to combat climate change. But some cities and states such as Maryland and Virginia are stepping in to take responsibility and adopting voluntary goals related to renewable energy.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

