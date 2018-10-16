Listen Live Sports

Claims of voter suppression and ‘illegals’ in Georgia

October 16, 2018 12:30 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The final stretch of the hotly contested Georgia governor’s race is being consumed by a bitter political battle over access to the polls.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Secretary of State Brian Kemp says Democrat Stacey Abrams is fighting for immigrants without legal status to cast ballots in the Nov. 6 election.

Abrams’ campaign says that’s untrue; that Kemp is trying to deflect from his own record of making it harder for legal citizens to vote.

The two have sparred over voting rights for years.

The tension escalated after an Associated Press report that more than 53,000 voter registrations were on hold before the election. Nearly 70 percent of those involved black applicants.

Kemp is responsible for overseeing elections in Georgia.

Public polling shows the race in a statistical dead heat.

