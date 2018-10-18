Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Colorado marijuana sales exceeded $1B through August

October 18, 2018 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado reports shows marijuana sales in the state have exceeded $1 billion as of August of this year, with tax revenue from those sales reaching $200 million.

The Denver Post reports the state Department of Revenue report indicates medical and recreational marijuana sales are on track to break last year’s record of more than $1.5 billion.

This year’s combined sales reached the billion-dollar mark at the earliest point in the four years recreational marijuana has been legal in the state.

Total Sales through August 2017 reached more than $996 million.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

According to the Marijuana Enforcement Division’s 2018 Mid-Year Update, the industry’s hot spots are in Denver, Boulder, El Paso and Pueblo counties, growing 80 percent of all plants in the state as of June.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers