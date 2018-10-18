Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Constellation Brands CEO to step down in March

October 18, 2018 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands chief executive officer Rob Sands will step down next year and hand over the reins of one of the world’s largest beverage companies to its current president.

The Victor, New York-based company announced Wednesday that Sands will relinquish his CEO position in March to Bill Newlands, hired in 2015 as chief growth officer and promoted to president in February.

The 60-year-old Sands, CEO for the past 11 years, will succeed his brother Richard as executive chairman. Richard Sands will become executive vice chairman.

The company was founded by the brothers’ father, Marvin Sands, in 1945.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Newlands’ previous experience in the beverage industry includes serving as a president at Beam Inc., now Seam Suntory Inc.

Constellation’s portfolio includes Corona beer, Robert Mondavi wines and Svedka vodka. The company based near Rochester employs about 10,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers