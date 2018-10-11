Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court dismisses Exelon challenge on water quality plan

October 11, 2018 10:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge has dismissed a challenge by Exelon to the water quality certification issued by a Maryland agency in the proposed relicensing of the Conowingo Dam.

Gov. Larry Hogan says progress in fighting pollution in the Chesapeake Bay could be at risk, if Maryland doesn’t pursue a comprehensive regional approach to reducing pollution in the Susquehanna River, which flows through the dam.

Ben Grumbles, who heads the Maryland Department of the Environment, said Thursday that the agency’s water quality certification for the proposed relicensing of the dam includes responsible and necessary conditions based on science and the law.

The department also has filed a request to dismiss a complaint filed by Exelon in U.S. District Court.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown