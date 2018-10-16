Listen Live Sports

Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners

October 16, 2018 3:42 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — About 20 Cuban diplomats and demonstrators have disrupted a U.N. meeting called by the United States to spotlight the country’s political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish “Cuba Yes, U.S. Blockade No!”

The raucous meeting between U.S. Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and senior Trump administration officials in the U.N. Economic and Social Council chamber on Tuesday lasted longer than 45 minutes.

Currie told reporters outside the chamber that the Cuban diplomats “should be ashamed of themselves” and the U.S. would raise their actions with the proper authorities in the United Nations.

Cuba’s U.N. Ambassador Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo called the meeting a “farce,” ”a political comedy” and “a new chapter in the long list of aggressions against Cuba.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

