Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

CVS pledges Aetna will remain in Hartford for least 10 years

October 3, 2018 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have received official assurances that CVS Health Corp. will keep Aetna Inc. in Hartford for at least the next decade.

The pledge is included in a commitment letter CVS delivered Wednesday to the Connecticut Insurance Department.

CVS had said in January that it had no plans to move Aetna, reversing last year’s announcement by the insurance giant that it would move its headquarters to another state. Hartford has been Aetna’s home since 1853.

CVS announced last December that it was buying Aetna.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s commitment letter also promises employee levels at Aetna will remain at approximately 5,291 for at least the next four years. CVS also will continue to honor civic contributions of the Aetna Foundation and a promised $50 million payment to the city of Hartford over five years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor