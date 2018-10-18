Listen Live Sports

Dad charged sons’ drownings can get treatment in custody

October 18, 2018 10:11 am
 
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge says the father of two Indiana boys who drowned in a river can get mental health and drug treatment while in custody, rather than be released to participate in a drug treatment program.

Lake County Judge Samuel Cappas on Wednesday denied a request for lower bond on behalf of 34-year-old Eric Patillo, of Thayer, while he awaits trial on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

He’ll be held in Lake County Community Corrections rather than attend the drug program in Gary.

Four-year-old Levi Patillo and 2-year-old Evan Patillo were unresponsive Aug. 21 after witnesses pulled them from the Kankakee River near the Illinois state line.

Authorities say Patillo admitted to using heroin the morning of the drownings. His next court hearing is Dec. 19.

