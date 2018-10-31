Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC mayor closes troubled shelter for homeless families

October 31, 2018 8:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has closed a troubled city shelter that made headlines in 2014 when an 8-year-old girl disappeared from it.

The Washington Post reports Bower officially closed D.C. General Tuesday, partially fulfilling her 2014 campaign promise of replacing it with smaller shelters. The last two families left Monday. Two of the seven promised shelters opened last month.

D.C. General is a former hospital that has been used as a homeless family shelter since 2001. It housed as many as 1,000 people at its peak, with many complaining about poor living and safety conditions.

An 8-year-old girl named Relisha Rudd disappeared from the shelter in 2014. She was last seen with a shelter janitor, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the search for Relisha.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.