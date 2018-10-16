Listen Live Sports

Deadline for Virginia income tax filing extension is Nov. 1

October 16, 2018 4:42 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If you took advantage of an extension to file your Virginia income tax return, your time is almost up.

The deadline for Virginia’s six-month individual income tax filing extension is Nov. 1.

Last year, nearly 230,000 Virginians filed returns on Nov. 1.

The Virginia Department of Taxation said the safest and most efficient way to get returns processed is to file electronically and to request refunds via direct deposit.

The processing time for refunds when returns are filed electronically is within about four weeks. For paper returns, it’s about eight weeks.

Tax officials remind taxpayers who owe money to pay when they file or they will be charged interest and may have to pay a penalty.

