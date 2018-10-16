Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms

With three weeks to go until the midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key congressional campaigns.

The latest campaign finance disclosers indicate that while the Senate map positions Republicans to maintain their narrow majority, some of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents continued to rake in cash in the third quarter of 2018. Among House candidates, the Democrats’ campaign arm says that at least 60 Democrats topped $1 million in fundraising during the quarter, with several posting eye-popping hauls in excess of $2 million and even $3 million.

And national Democrats say that includes many challengers outraising Republican incumbents.

The deadline to file the latest fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission was midnight.

