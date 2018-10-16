Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms

October 16, 2018 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

With three weeks to go until the midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key congressional campaigns.

The latest campaign finance disclosers indicate that while the Senate map positions Republicans to maintain their narrow majority, some of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents continued to rake in cash in the third quarter of 2018. Among House candidates, the Democrats’ campaign arm says that at least 60 Democrats topped $1 million in fundraising during the quarter, with several posting eye-popping hauls in excess of $2 million and even $3 million.

And national Democrats say that includes many challengers outraising Republican incumbents.

The deadline to file the latest fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission was midnight.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1