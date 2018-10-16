Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Democrats outraise Republican opponents in Virginia

October 16, 2018 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New campaign finance reports show Virginia Democrats in key congressional races have outraised their Republicans opponents.

Reports filed late Monday show Sen. Tim Kaine and Democratic candidates in key U.S. House races each raised more than their opponents in the third quarter.

Kaine raised $2.4 million compared to Republican Corey Stewart’s $1 million. Overall, Kaine has raised $20 million for his re-election bid, while Stewart has raised about $2 million.

Democrats are hopeful they can win four U.S. House seats currently held by Republicans. In each of those districts, Democrats raised more money last quarter than their Republican opponents.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In some cases, quite a lot more. Democrat Abigail Spanberger raised $3.6 million compared to Republican Rep. Dave Brat’s $1 million in a Richmond-area House contest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1