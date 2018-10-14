Listen Live Sports

Deputes fatally shoot suspect in Georgia after standoff

October 14, 2018 11:53 am
 
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who fired at them from a barricaded home after a standoff that lasted more than six hours.

Georgia news outlets say the trouble began around 5 p.m. Saturday in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call about a man pointing a handgun at neighbors. The man barricaded himself inside a residence when deputies tried to contact him. The sheriff’s office says there were hours of unsuccessful negotiations before the man began firing at deputies around 11 p.m.

At around midnight, the suspect was shot to death after he appeared in the front doorway, firing at deputies.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

