Dominion seeks to renew license of Surry nuclear station

SURRY, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has filed an application with federal regulators to keep its nuclear power station in southeast Virginia running for at least another 20-year term.

The company announced Tuesday that it is seeking a renewal of its licenses for the two nuclear units at Surry Power Station. The current licenses are valid through 2032 and 2033, so a renewal would extend them through 2052 and 2053.

The company said earlier this year that it would file a similar application to renew the licenses of its two units at the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County. Dominion says it could spend as much as $4 billion over the next decade on the relicensings.

Together, Surry and North Anna produce about 31 percent of the company’s electricity.

