Dulles facial recognition tech nabs 3 impostors in 40 days

October 3, 2018 8:13 am
 
STERLING, Va. (AP) — New facial recognition technology has identified three impostors at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Citing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, The Washington Post reports a woman arriving on a Monday flight from Accra, Ghana, presented a U.S. passport, but the facial recognition technology reported a mismatch. A secondary inspection and biometric examination identified her as a 26-year-old citizen of Cameroon, not the United States.

The release says the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority partnered with CBP to use biometric entry and exit technology using facial comparison to bolster security and efficiency for international travelers.

Officers at Dulles previously intercepted a Congolese man using a French passport Aug. 22 and a Ghanaian woman using a U.S. passport Sept. 8.

Posing as another person when entering the United States violates immigration law.

