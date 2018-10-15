Listen Live Sports

Egypt court upholds 3-year prison sentence for ex-president

October 15, 2018 12:32 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s main appeals court has upheld a three-year prison sentence for former president Mohammed Morsi, who is already jailed in other cases, over a conviction for insulting the judiciary.

The Court of Cassation upheld the same sentence for Morsi and 19 others on Monday, also fining the former Islamist president 1 million Egyptian pounds ($60,000) in the case. Morsi was accused of insulting a sitting judge during a speech he gave as president.

Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, had a tumultuous year in office that ended with the army overthrowing him in 2013. Multiple cases against him are pending.

The other men sentenced were mostly Islamists but also several secular activists. Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a secular activist, was only fined 30,000 Egyptian pounds, but remains in jail for other cases.

