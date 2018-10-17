Listen Live Sports

Egyptian ex-lawmaker goes missing, may have been detained

October 17, 2018 6:47 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — The wife of a former Egyptian lawmaker says he went missing nearly three weeks ago and may have been detained by security forces.

Shaymaa Afifi says Mustafa el-Nagar went missing on Sept. 27 while traveling to the southern city of Aswan. She has sent a request to prosecutors asking for information about his whereabouts.

She says an unknown person informed her by telephone last week that police arrested her husband but gave her no further details.

An appeals court on Monday upheld el-Nagar’s conviction and three-year prison sentence for insulting the judiciary. He had been out on appeal.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Rights groups say Egypt has forcibly disappeared people in recent years as part of a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent.

