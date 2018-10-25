Listen Live Sports

Embattled Ellison launches counterattack on GOP opponent

October 25, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Days after a poll showed Keith Ellison trailing in the attorney general’s race, the Democrat has gone on the offensive against Republican Doug Wardlow.

Ellison says his opponent’s work for a conservative Christian legal group against LGBTQ causes shows he has an agenda of discrimination. He says voters need to wake up to what Wardlow stands for.

Ellison points out the Trump administration this week filed papers with the U.S. Supreme Court raising a case that Wardlow argued before a federal appeals court last year on behalf of a funeral home that fired a transgender worker. The appeals panel ruled that her firing was illegal.

The six-term congressman’s counterattack came in the wake of a poll that gave Wardlow a slight lead for an office no Republican has won since 1966.

