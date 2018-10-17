Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-lawyer gets prison for lying to FBI about sex, drugs

October 17, 2018 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia attorney who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about trading legal services for sex and drug use has been sentenced to prison.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday the judge sentenced Scott Alan Webber to six months, the longest allowable term under his plea deal. U.S. District Judge James Jones said Webber “preyed on” women in need of legal representation. Jones says Webber’s actions fueled the perception that those in positions of power “get all the breaks.”

Defense attorney Robert Rider argued that prison would be “overkill,” citing fallout from the felony conviction, including the revocation of the 38-year-old’s law license.

Webber formerly served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Salem. Rider says Webber’s been working on a crew installing water and sewer lines.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba