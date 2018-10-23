Ex-mayor faces sentencing, asks judge for leniency, mercy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The former mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is asking a federal judge for mercy and leniency before he’s sentenced on public corruption charges.

Democrat Ed Pawlowski told the judge he chose a life of public service because he “wanted to make a difference.” He says he “worked hard, night and day, to try to bring this city back.”

A jury convicted Pawlowski in March of trading campaign cash for city contracts. Federal prosecutors say he coerced city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. They’re asking for a sentence of at least 13 years. Pawlowski’s lawyer is arguing for a lighter sentence.

Judge Juan Sanchez says he will announce the sentence Tuesday afternoon.

