Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-McConnell aide leads energy panel as chairman steps down

October 25, 2018 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is again leading the federal agency that oversees the nation’s power grid after the agency’s chairman stepped down for health reasons.

President Donald Trump tapped former Republican Senate staffer Neil Chatterjee to chair the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Chatterjee replaces lawyer Kevin McIntyre, who is stepping aside as chairman as he undergoes treatment for a brain tumor.

McIntyre, a Republican, will remain on the commission, which currently has two Republicans and two Democrats.

Trump has nominated Republican Bernard McNamee, head of the Energy Department’s Office of Policy, to fill the vacancy on the five-member panel. FERC oversees the power grid, interstate pipelines and other projects.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chatterjee led FERC for four months last year before McIntyre became chairman in December.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War