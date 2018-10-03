Listen Live Sports

Ex-New York Assembly speaker wins more weeks of freedom

October 3, 2018 3:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says former New York Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver can remain free a few more months while he appeals his bribery conviction.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision Wednesday in the 74-year-old Democrat’s favor just two days before he was to report to prison to begin serving a seven-year sentence.

Prosecutors said he collected nearly $4 million in fees in exchange for taking actions as a legislator that benefited a cancer researcher and real estate developers.

Silver’s lawyers insist that the money their client received was not the result of bribes.

