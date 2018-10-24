Listen Live Sports

Family of man shot by police awaiting result of state probe

October 24, 2018 6:51 pm
 
WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A pastor says the family of a black man fatally shot by a white police officer is awaiting an investigative report to decide whether to hire a lawyer.

Pastor Marcus Miller of New Birth Christian Center in Washington said Cedric Pritchard’s family is considering legal options but waiting for a pending State Bureau of Investigation report before deciding next steps.

Miller, who spoke to Cedric Pritchard’s mother Wednesday afternoon, said his body was released to the family Tuesday night. He said the community has been peaceful in the aftermath of the shooting.

The Washington Police Department issued a statement saying Pritchard was shot Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop after he got out of his vehicle with a gun. North Carolina prison records show Pritchard had served time for felony robbery.

