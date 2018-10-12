Listen Live Sports

Father of teen killed by police not surprised by no charges

October 12, 2018 9:09 am
 
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The father of a Minnesota teenager fatally shot by police is not surprised the two officers involved won’t be charged.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday that the officers who killed 16-year-old Archer Amorosi in Chanhassen in July had no choice because he was charging at them with a hatchet and a BB gun.

Don Amorosi tells KARE-TV that while the prosecutor’s decision was expected, he was surprised that Metz didn’t share the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigative report.

Amorosi says he can’t understand why repeated calls to a crisis center and an earlier visit by sheriff’s deputies didn’t prevent the confrontation that ended with his son’s death.

Amorosi says his lawyers are considering whether to file a civil lawsuit.

Chanhassen is 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Minneapolis.

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

