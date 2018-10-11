Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

FBI reassigns personnel in Asia amid misconduct allegations

October 11, 2018 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has reassigned several employees based in Asia amid allegations of misconduct.

The agency released a statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that the Justice Department’s inspector general was investigating allegations against FBI employees in some half a dozen cities, including locations in East and Southeast Asia.

Details of the allegations were unclear. The Journal report cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The FBI says, “Upon learning of these allegations of misconduct, action was taken to reassign certain personnel to non-operational roles while the allegations are reviewed.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

The statement issued late Thursday says, “All FBI employees are held to the highest standards of conduct, and allegations against any employee are taken very seriously.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown