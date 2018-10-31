Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

FBI: Suspicious package at Miami Democrats HQ no threat

October 31, 2018 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have determined that a suspicious package at the headquarters of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party is not dangerous.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the package was no threat.

Earlier Wednesday, television images showed a Miami Police Department bomb squad truck and several other police vehicles outside the building. At least one street was blocked off, but there did not appear to be an evacuation.

The police response came less than a week after 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was arrested in South Florida on charges that he sent improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and media outlets.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.