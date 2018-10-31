Listen Live Sports

Federal appeals court rules in favor of voting-rights groups

October 31, 2018 3:53 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered Ohio to allow voters who had been purged from the rolls for not voting over a six-year period to participate in this year’s election.

A divided 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday granted an emergency motion sought by voting-rights groups. The ruling overturned in part an Oct. 10 ruling by a federal judge that said voters hadn’t been illegally purged from Ohio’s rolls.

The case grew from an earlier U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Ohio’s practice.

The 6th Circuit panel found that there wasn’t an emergency need to block further purges and that it could consider that part of the appeal later.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted said after the Supreme Court ruling in June that no more voters would be removed before the Nov. 6 election.

This story has been updated to correct the day of the court panel’s action to Wednesday, instead of Thursday.

