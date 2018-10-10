Listen Live Sports

Ferguson’s police chief leaving to tend to ailing mother

October 10, 2018 4:50 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Delrish Moss, who took over as police chief in Ferguson as the town still grappled with the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death, is leaving at the end of this month.

Mayor James Knowles III said Wednesday that Moss will return to Florida to care for his ailing mother. Deputy Chief Frank McCall will lead the department until a permanent replacement is named.

Moss, a black former homicide detective in Miami, became Ferguson’s chief in 2016. He spent much of his tenure helping to implement reforms, including some mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice over racial bias concerns uncovered after Brown’s death.

Brown, a black and unarmed 18-year-old, was killed by a white police officer in August 2014. The unrest that followed helped spark the national Black Lives Matter movement.

