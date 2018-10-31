Listen Live Sports

Final debate of Georgia governor’s race in doubt

October 31, 2018 1:14 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The final debate in Georgia’s hotly contested governor’s race may not happen.

Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign tells The Associated Press that Sunday’s debate is off because Republican candidate Brian Kemp is attending a rally around the same time with President Donald Trump.

A spokesman for Kemp confirms he cannot be at Atlanta’s WSB-TV station for the 5 p.m. debate, but says Kemp is willing to find another time slot.

Trump’s rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

Officials at debate host WSB-TV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Abrams’ campaign says her schedule is booked until Tuesday’s election, but that she’ll replace the debate with some kind of public Q&A with voters. She and Kemp held one previous debate during the campaign.

