Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Merkel rival joins race to head German leader’s party

October 30, 2018 8:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A onetime rival of Chancellor Angela Merkel who has been absent from front-line politics in recent years has joined the race to succeed her as the leader of Germany’s main center-right party.

Friedrich Merz on Tuesday officially declared his candidacy for the leadership of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, to be decided at a party congress in early December. Merkel is giving up the job but plans to remain chancellor.

Merz joins two already-declared candidates: Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU’s general secretary; and Health Minister Jens Spahn, an advocate of a more right-wing approach.

The 62-year-old Merz appeals to the conservative, pro-business wing of the CDU.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Merz led the party’s parliamentary group when it was in opposition, a job that Merkel took from him in 2002. He left parliament in 2009.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president