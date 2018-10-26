Listen Live Sports

Fort Ticonderoga gets funding boost from US for improvements

October 26, 2018 12:06 pm
 
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — Fort Ticonderoga has received a nearly $250,000 federal grant for the next phase of $70 million in improvements at the upstate New York historic site and tourist attraction.

Beth Hill is president and CEO of the private nonprofit organization that owns and operates the fort. She says Friday the grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services is part of a nearly $620,000 project to inventory, catalog and store more than 30,000 items from its collection.

She says the three-year project will also boost the updating of the online collections database making the fort’s rare artifacts accessible to the public.

The fort is on Lake Champlain 85 miles (136 kilometers) north of Albany. It’s on the site of the original fortification built by the French in 1755.

