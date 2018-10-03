Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

French interior minister quits, PM in charge of security

October 3, 2018 4:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has assumed responsibility for France’s domestic security after the interior minister resigned in an apparent act of defiance toward President Emmanuel Macron.

In a cold handover ceremony Wednesday, Philippe said his main focus would be to ensure “the highest security level” in the country.

Philippe is in charge until Gerard Collomb’s successor is appointed.

Macron accepted Collomb’s resignation late Tuesday, after initially refusing it the previous day. Collomb insisted he wanted to leave to be able to run for mayor of the city of Lyon in 2020.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Collomb, 71, was one of Macron’s closest political allies. His decision comes amid a string of bad news events for the French president, who has reached record low popularity in polls since his election in May 2017.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor