Fallen South Carolina officer mourned as a hero

A South Carolina police officer killed in an ambush last week was remembered Monday as a hero who put his life in jeopardy to try to save the lives of injured colleagues.

Several people eulogizing Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, 52, said he didn’t hesitate to act when he saw three Florence County deputies being shot in an ambush in an upscale Florence neighborhood by the father of a man officers wanted to question about a sex assault on a child.

“He gave his life just like he lived it — as a hero,” Florence County Police Chief Allen Heidler said.

“Never be afraid of anything — and even if you are afraid, don’t let anyone know,” Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said, repeating the advice Carraway gave him when he started in policing.

Advertisement

Big men in uniform cried. Shaky hands gave salutes to the Air Force veteran. A brother remembered how his brother got him out of jams.

And there was Michael Wright II, a deacon with Carraway at Macedonia Baptist Church in nearby Darlington, saying he broke down in sobs on the way to Florence’s civic center because someone offered him a Mentos candy. Every time Carraway saw him, Wright said that was the candy he offered.

“That was our small connection. And he made sure everyone had a small connection to him,” Wright said.

Before the funeral, hundreds came by Carraway’s open casket. He was wearing his dress police uniform with the bottom half of his casket draped in an American flag. The logo of his favorite NFL team, the Oakland Raiders, was on the inside of the casket’s lid. An organ and trumpet played mournful jazz.

Carraway was killed and six other officers were wounded by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins in his upscale Florence County neighborhood Wednesday, investigators said.

Hopkins first ambushed three Florence County deputies coming for a prearranged interview with his 28-year-old son about possible sex crime charges involving a child, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose agency is investigating. The three wounded deputies remain hospitalized.

Carraway was one of four Florence city officers shot trying to rescue the other officers, investigators said. One remains in the hospital.

It took up to 30 minutes for an armored vehicle to rescue the wounded as Hopkins kept firing, authorities said.

Hopkins was charged with murder and attempted murder and his son Seth Hopkins was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

Seth Hopkins was in the home when his father fired at the officers, but Lott said only Frederick Hopkins is charged so far in the shooting.

Carraway could have retired after reaching 30 years of service. But he loved what he did and where he was, his boss said.

“This was his life. And this was what he wanted to do. Serving Florence was his passion,” Heidler said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of the officer’s last name is Carraway, not Callaway, and the son’s age is 28, not 27.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.