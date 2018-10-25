Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Georgia mayor wants to detain sex offenders on Halloween

October 25, 2018 3:08 am
 
GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mayor says the roughly 30 sex offenders on probation in his city will be held at city hall on Halloween to ensure the safety of local children.

News outlets report Grovetown Mayor Gary E. Jones announced the idea Monday on Facebook saying he wants to detain the offenders for several hours. He says they’ll be supervised by a local police officer and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, which he says can require offenders report to a specific location.

Jones initially said all sex offenders would be held, but edited the post to refer to those on probation. Jones’ effort has received a mixed community response.

He previously made headlines in 2014 when he was the city’s police chief and required inmates wear hot pink uniforms.

