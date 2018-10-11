Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German government cuts growth forecast amid trade tensions

October 11, 2018 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has cut its forecast for the country’s economic growth this year to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent, in part because of rising global trade tensions.

The government also trimmed its 2019 outlook for Europe’s biggest economy on Thursday, saying that it now expects 1.8 percent growth rather than the 2.1 percent expansion it predicted in April. Last year, gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent, Germany’s strongest performance in six years.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said a statistical revision and delays in registering new cars accounted for most of the change, but “smoldering trade conflicts worldwide” played a part.

He said an escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Europe was averted, but “the underlying problems haven’t yet really been solved” and U.S.-China tensions are affecting global growth.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown