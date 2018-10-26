Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German state vote in Hesse tests Merkel’s unhappy coalition

October 26, 2018 3:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The stakes are unusually high for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government as the central state of Hesse votes in a state election this weekend.

Sunday’s election has become an important test for Germany’s governing parties. It may help determine whether Merkel’s unhappy federal coalition in Berlin has a long-term future, and even how much longer Germany’s leader of the past 13 years can carry on at the helm of the European Union’s largest economy.

Nearly 4.4 million people can vote for the state legislature in Hesse, which includes Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt. Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union is defending its 19-year leadership of the region, long a stronghold of the center-left Social Democrats.

Those parties, traditionally Germany’s biggest, form Merkel’s national government together with the Christian Social Union.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War