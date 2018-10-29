Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany charges former Afghan officer with war crimes

October 29, 2018 8:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged a 26-year-old former officer in the Afghanistan military with war crimes on allegations he facilitated the abuse of prisoners in his care.

The federal prosecutor’s office said Monday that Ahmad Zaheer D., whose last name wasn’t given in line with German privacy laws, is accused of presiding over the interrogation of three prisoners at an unspecified time in Afghanistan.

While one soldier stood guard with an assault rifle, the suspect is alleged to have pulled one of the prisoners by the hair and punched him. Another soldier is alleged to have hit a prisoner with a plastic pipe and to have knocked another to the floor and beaten him.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 25 in an area east of Munich. Further details weren’t immediately available.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president