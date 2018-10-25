Gillum says he supports Israel; DeSantis gets Pence’s help

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is pushing back against Republican suggestions that he is anti-Israel, telling a crowd at a synagogue that support for the Jewish nation must be bipartisan and not used as a “wedge” issue for political gain.

The Tallahassee mayor told about 500 people at Temple Kol Ami Emmanu-El near Fort Lauderdale on Thursday that he will not appoint anyone to a board who supports a boycott of Israel, and he backs funding to provide security to Jewish schools. The crowd was mostly made up of his supporters.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Ron DeSantis got support Thursday from Vice President Mike Pence, who told a Jacksonville rally that the former congressman “has been one of the strongest advocates for the Trump administration and President (Donald) Trump.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.