Greece seeking to drop commitment on pension cuts

October 1, 2018 1:18 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government is urging bailout inspectors to drop their insistence that it cuts pension further next year, arguing the country is on target to beat budget targets without doing so.

In its draft 2019 budget, tabled to parliament Monday, the government said Greece’s economy will grow 2.5 percent next year, with debt and unemployment steadily falling too.

In the 44-page document , it said the issue of pension cuts would be decided later this year.

Greece’s partners in the 19-country eurozone who lent Greece billions to stay afloat in the eight years from 2010 have insisted on the reforms.

Greece officially exited its bailout era in August in that it’s not borrowing any more, but it remains under supervision.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must call an election within a year.

