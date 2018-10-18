Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Group fires man accused of battery by Nevada campaign chief

October 18, 2018 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Democratic political group fired a Virginia man who was arrested in Las Vegas after witnesses said he pushed into a Republican event and grabbed the manager of Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s campaign for governor.

American Bridge 21st Century President Bradley Beychok said in a statement Thursday that 50-year-old Wilfred Michael Stark was an employee of the super PAC, but had been dismissed.

Stark is from Falls Church, Virginia. He was released from jail Wednesday after his arrest Tuesday evening.

Laxalt campaign chief Kristin Davison accuses Stark of misdemeanor battery. She made a citizen’s arrest after she says he caused bruises and pain.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

American Bridge supports liberal causes and conducts opposition research on Republicans.

Democratic governor candidate Steve Sisolak’s campaign and state Democratic party officials denied a connection to Stark.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers