Group: Foster waiver sought by SC governor unconstitutional

October 23, 2018 1:28 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A civil rights group says a waiver that allows federally funded foster care agencies to deny services to same-sex or non-Christian couples is unconstitutional.

The letter sent Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League urges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reject the waiver request by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The waiver request centers around Miracle Hill Ministries, a Greenville foster care agency that denies services to same-sex couples and non-Christian families.

Earlier this year, McMaster asked federal officials to exempt South Carolina from an Obama-era regulation preventing publicly licensed and funded foster care agencies from serving specific religions.

McMaster also issued an executive order bolstering religious freedom for individuals and organizations, with emphasis on Miracle Hill, which requires participating families to be Christian.

