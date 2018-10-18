Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Guatemala lawmakers lower penalty for illicit campaign money

October 18, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan lawmakers have passed a bill dramatically reducing prison sentences for electoral financing crimes, acting as President Jimmy Morales is under suspicion of receiving illicit campaign funds.

The bill lowers penalties for unregistered contributions and anonymous financing to one to five years. That’s down from four to 12 previously.

Offenders would also be eligible for a commutable sentence. And legal representatives of political parties will now be absolved of any responsibility.

The bill passed Thursday by a vote of 93-18.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Morales is suspected of receiving more than $1 million in undeclared contributions during the 2015 presidential campaign. He has denied wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers