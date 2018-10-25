Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gunmen kill police officer in southwestern Pakistan

October 25, 2018 6:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say gunmen have killed a policeman in a drive-by shooting in the southwestern city of Quetta. The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the killing.

Officer Abdul Hakim says Mohammad Musa was targeted in the Nawan Kili area of the city when he was returning home after duty at the Barori police station on Thursday.

Hakim says gunmen riding on a motorcycle fired several bullets and fled the scene. Musa was instantly killed. The militant group Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility.

More than a dozen policemen have been killed in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, in recent months. Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and is believed to be a Taliban sanctuary. Baluch separatists, who demand a greater share of the province’s resources, are also waging an insurgency there.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War