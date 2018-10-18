Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Haslam: Tennessee ready to use electric chair for execution

October 18, 2018 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says the state is prepared to execute death row inmate Edmund Zagorski using the electric chair.

Haslam told reporters Thursday he is not reconsidering granting Zagorski clemency despite issuing a 10-day reprieve last week that delayed the inmate’s execution. Among the reasons Haslam handed down a reprieve was Zagorski’s request to die in the electric chair as a quicker and less painful execution method than lethal injection.

Haslam says the state has been ready to use the electric chair since Oct. 11 — the day of Zagorski’s original execution.

No new execution date has been set, but court documents indicate he could be executed as early as Oct. 28.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for killing two men he robbed during a drug deal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers