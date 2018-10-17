Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Heitkamp: Staffer out after ad that named victims

October 17, 2018 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says a staff member who helped gather names for a newspaper ad that identified some victims of sexual abuse without their permission is no longer with her campaign.

Heitkamp tells KFYR-TV that she is still investigating how her campaign obtained the names. She apologized for the ad, which also listed some women who are not survivors of abuse.

Heitkamp’s campaign on Wednesday declined to say whether the staffer was fired or resigned.

The ad that ran Sunday in several North Dakota newspapers was an open letter to Kevin Cramer, her Republican opponent, criticizing comments he made on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba