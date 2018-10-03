Listen Live Sports

Holocaust survivor who became US Army major general has died

October 3, 2018 5:42 pm
 
A man who survived the holocaust as a child, fought in Vietnam and went on to serve as a major general in the U.S. Army has died.

Sidney Shachnow’s wife said by phone Wednesday that he passed away Sept. 27 at a hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was 83.

Shachnow endured the horrors of Nazi-controlled Europe. He then spent more than 30 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

His life came full circle when he commanded American forces in West Berlin during the Cold War. He said he lived in a house that was once owned by Hitler’s finance minister.

Shachnow was 6 or 7 years old when the Nazis forced Lithuanian Jews into a concentration camp. The vast majority of its prisoners died.

