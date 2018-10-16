House race in southwest Ohio heats up in fiery forum

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — A heated U.S. House race in southwest Ohio has gotten a little hotter.

Republican Rep. Steve Chabot (SHA’-but) and Democratic challenger Aftab Pureval (PYUR’-vawl) sat side-by-side Tuesday evening in a forum organized by Jewish community groups in suburban Cincinnati. They are seeking to represent the 1st District.

Chabot and Pureval picked up where months of negative TV ads in their race left off, accusing each other of lying about the other’s records. While Pureval repeatedly said that Chabot has accomplished little during 22 years in Congress and he offers new leadership, Chabot said he has been effective and that Pureval doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Chabot is seeking his 12th term. Wenstrup is seeking his fourth.

Advertisement

Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup and his 2nd House District challenger, Jill Schiller, also took part in the forum.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.