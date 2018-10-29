Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

October 29, 2018 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Fear that the Trump administration will announce tariffs on all remaining imports from China helped knock U.S. stocks from a strong early gain to another sharp loss Monday. Technology companies sank again after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. is planning new tariffs if the two sides don’t make progress in trade talks next month.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index shed 17.44 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,641.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 245.39 points, or 1 percent, to 24,442.92.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite sank 116.92 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,050.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 6.51 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,447.31.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 32.36 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is down 276.30 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 146.90 points, or 2.1 percent.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

The Russell 2000 is down 58.20 points, or 3.8 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president