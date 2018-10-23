Listen Live Sports

Hungary’s Orban says EU elections are decisive for migration

October 23, 2018 11:19 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has repeated his claims that the leadership of the European Union wants to create a “European empire” which would subjugate the continent’s nation-states.

Viktor Orban, speaking Tuesday during commemorations of a brief 1956 anti-Soviet revolution, called on voters to reject globalism and support “the culture of patriotism” in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

Orban said that if immigration continues, “autochthonous Europeans” would become a minority and “terror will become part of life in large cities.”

Since 2015, Orban has made increasingly strict anti-immigration policies his principal political focus, which helped his Fidesz party win a third consecutive two-thirds majority in April’s elections.

Opposition parties, at their own commemorative event, called on Hungary to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to better fight official corruption.

